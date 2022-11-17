JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tickets for the 58th Annual Dixie National Rodeo will go on sale Friday, November 18, at 10:00 a.m.

The Dixie National Rodeo is set to take place Friday, February 10 through Sunday, February 12 and Wednesday, February 15 through Saturday, February 18 in the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

“The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is gearing up for another exciting Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “The Dixie National Rodeo, the ‘Greatest Show on Dirt,’ is one event that you will not want to miss. Bring your family and enjoy this ‘something-for-everyone’ event, as cowboys and cowgirls from across the country converge for this rodeo competition. I encourage everyone to get their tickets now for the 2023 Dixie National Rodeo.”

Dixie National Rodeo performances are as follows:

Friday, February 10, at 7:00 p.m. – Randy Houser

Saturday, February 11, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – Chancey Williams

Sunday, February 12, at 2:00 p.m. – Mark Chesnutt

Wednesday, February 15, at 7:00 p.m. – Lainey Wilson

Thursday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Diamond Rio

Friday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Casey Donahew

Saturday, February 18, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – Chris Lane

The Dixie National Rodeo is the largest professional rodeo east of the Mississippi River. Tickets to the Rodeo can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

The 2023 Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo will run January 6 to February 19, 2023. In addition to the rodeo, this six-week event features multiple equine and livestock shows, the Sale of Junior Champions, the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo, Rodeo Days Expo, the Dixie National Steakhouse and the Dixie National Parade.