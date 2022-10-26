JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – With ESPN’s College GameDay in Jackson on Saturday, October 29, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is encouraging drivers in the metro area to plan ahead.

They said divers should expect additional traffic and allow more travel time in the Jackson-metro area this weekend.

“Saturday will be a great day for our state and we want everyone traveling to drive safe, alert and distraction-free,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “Interstates 20 and 55 are already heavily traveled corridors and we’re reminding everyone to anticipate additional traffic on these roadways, especially at Woodrow Wilson and other nearby exits.”

One way to plan ahead for heavy traffic conditions is to allow yourself additional travel time. Plan to leave earlier and factor this into any plans on Saturday. If possible, carpool with friends and family. Be patient and never drive distracted.

“Drivers can take safety into their own hands by following simple safety tips,” said White. “One of the most important safety steps drivers can take is by paying attention and staying off the phone, especially in work zones where road conditions can change quickly.”

In addition to cutting out distracted driving, drivers should:

Always buckle up.

Leave a safe distance between vehicles.

Obey the posted speed limit.

Be patient, especially in work zones.

Always designate a sober driver.

Watch out for pedestrians and cyclists.