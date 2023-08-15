JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Are you ready for Jackson State’s 2023 homecoming parade?

The event has been set for Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 a.m. in downtown Jackson.

“THEE Legacy Continues” is this year’s homecoming theme, which JSU officials said symbolizes the enduring connection that binds generations of alumni, students, faculty and staff who play pivotal roles in the university’s growth and achievements.

The parade is a time for JSU students, alumni, and supporters to show their school spirit and promote their organizations, groups, and companies while expressing their love for JSU.

Parade registration is available through JSU Marketplace.

Registration Entry Fee: $60.00 per group from Aug. 15 – Sept. 17, 2023

Late Entry Fee: $100.00 per group from Sept. 18 – Sept. 29, 2023

Car/Bike Clubs Fee: $75.00 for Five (5) cars/bikes to $125.00 for Ten (10) cars/bikes.

(quantity = per five cars/bikes)

Registration closes Sept. 30, 2023, at 5:00 pm CST.