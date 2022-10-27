MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hoy Road in Madison is expected to reopen the week of October 31 after a two-year project to make improvements to the road.

The Northside Sun reported Hemphill Construction will complete the final asphalt work and temporary striping next week. Two-way traffic will return after the work is complete.

There will be minor construction items, including permanent striping and sidewalks, that are expected to be complete before Thanksgiving.

The Hoy Road project is from Old Canton Road to the Bradford Place subdivision. The estimate for the project is $9 million, but the final cost will not be known until the project has been completed.