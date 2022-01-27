MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hoy Road project is taking longer than expected, but crews are still working to finish the project.

The Northside Sun reported the completion date has been moved from spring to summer of 2022. The construction began in September 2020 and was expected to take 18 months to complete.

The project would expand Hoy Road to five lanes from Old Canton to Victoria Place. Sidewalks are also being added.

Officials said the south side of Hoy Road and the east end of the project still need to be completed.