MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the construction improvements on Hoy Road in Madison, leaders announced the road will be restricted to local traffic only.

The restriction will start on May 10 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Hoy Road east of Tisdale Road to Sundial Road.

According to the Madison police, westbound thru-traffic on Hoy Road will be detoured north onto Sundial Road, then west onto Sundown Road to Tisdale Road. Eastbound thru traffic will be detoured north onto Tisdale Road, then east onto Sundown Road, and then south onto Sundial Road.

Local traffic accessing subdivisions off of Hoy Road within the affected area will be allowed to proceed to their destination.

The restriction will also take place May 10-12.