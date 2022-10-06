MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hoy Road is expected to open to two-way traffic in Madison by the end of October.

The Madison County Journal reported construction on the road began in September 2020. The $9 million project included the widening of lanes and asphalt and sidewalk improvements.

Once crews finish work on the curbs and sidewalks, they’ll start applying the final surface of asphalt and striping.

Officials said there will be a multi-use trail along the road for people to walk, jog and ride their bikes safely.