H&R Block to host income tax classes

The year is flying by, and it will be tax time before you know it.

H&R Block is hosting income tax courses.

H&R Block’s Pre-Season Manager Erica Carter stopped by 12 News to talk about it.

The courses will begin August 26 and will be available for Jackson and surrounding areas.

The courses will teach people how to professionally file federal and state tax returns.

It combines self-paced study and online learning with face-to-face classroom instruction from highly trained and specialized tax professionals. This approach provides students with 72 hours of instruction.

Participants will learn from highly trained tax professionals who have been with H&R Block for several years.

To learn about the courses, watch the video above or call 601-405-2413 for details.

Click here to sign up for the courses.