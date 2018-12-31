Hub City doubles down for New Year's Eve Video

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) - The City of Hattiesburg is joining the likes of New York City and New Orleans. The city will be dropping a ball on New Year's Eve.

The event, midnight on front street, started at 7 pm and will go until after midnight.

Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker says this event will bring Hattiesburg in on the nationwide New Year's Eve celebration.

Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker

"The last decade or two, we've seen some of our regional gulf south cities do some things [on new year's eve], like New Orleans, Mobile ,and now Hattiesburg will be added name to the list of cities that do a traditional dropping of the ball at midnight."

The Blue Line Shuttle will be running from 8 pm to 1 am so parking will not be a major issue.