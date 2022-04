PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Hudspeth Regional Center will host a job fair on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the center in Pearl.

The center is seeking applicants for the following positions:

Support Care Professionals

Targeted Case Management

Nurses

Laundry

Support Coordinators

Applicants must bring current driver’s licenses or state-issued ID, proof of education, social security card, and proof of COVID-19 vaccination.