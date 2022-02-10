JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hudspeth Regional Center will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 16 at Sykes Community Center.
Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:
- Support Care Professional
- Licensed Nurse Practical
- Register Nurse
- Food Service Worker
Applicants will need to bring proof of education/licensure if applicable and Social Security card, driver’s license and vaccination card when applying.
Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering at all times.