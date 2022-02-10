JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hudspeth Regional Center will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 16 at Sykes Community Center.

Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:

Support Care Professional

Licensed Nurse Practical

Register Nurse

Food Service Worker

Applicants will need to bring proof of education/licensure if applicable and Social Security card, driver’s license and vaccination card when applying.

Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering at all times.