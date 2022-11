JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. He said the body was missing an arm, which was recovered on Middle Street on Saturday, November 5.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Jackson Police Homicide Unit at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).