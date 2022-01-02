Human remains found in Mississippi in November identified

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Human remains found in November have been identified as those of a man reported missing in 2020, authorities said.

The Vicksburg Police Department tells The Vicksburg Post that the bones are those of Michael Moffett, 50, of Vicksburg.

“The skeleton found on Clay Street has been officially identified as my brother,” Cyndi Moffett said in a Facebook Post. “We are grateful to have closure and now will properly put him to rest.”

Moffett had been missing since early fall 2020. His family reported him missing in November of that year after they hadn’t seen him for more than a month. His remains were found in an abandoned building a year later.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. Autopsy results are pending, Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said.

A graveside service for Moffett was held on New Year’s Day.