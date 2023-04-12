NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains found in the truck of a vehicle in Natchez are believed to be those of a missing Louisiana man.

The Natchez Democrat reported the remains were found around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 on Cindy Lane in Natchez.

Investigators with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old Christopher Lee Sanders was reported missing on Tuesday. His family said he was last seen on April 4.

Authorities said one individual in a nearby house was detained for questioning.

Adams County Coroner James Lee told the newspaper that the remains were about a week old, and there was no identification card.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said it’s unclear whether the death was accidental or intentional. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.