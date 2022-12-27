VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Police are investigating after human remains were found near a casino on Tuesday, December 27.

Police were notified Tuesday morning of a possible deceased person close to the Ameristar Casino. A search was conducted in the area based upon information given. At 1:20 p.m., police said the remains a male subject was located in a ravine near the Ameristar Hotel parking lot.

The remains will be taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed to determine the time and cause of death.