HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Humphreys County is going through a crisis after the county’s liability insurance lapsed overnight.

This means Humphreys County’s inmates will be move to different facility, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will temporarily patrol the county roads.

Richard Stevens, who is president of the Humphreys County Board of Supervisors, stated the insurance carrier notified their agent in June that it was dropping the county, but the board did not find out until August.

The carrier denied the county’s request of a 30-day policy extension.

“Regardless of what we have to do, we’re going to make sure that the safety and security of the people is foremost and that we’re going to do everything we can to keep the property and everything of the county safe. We’re going to do all we can. The problem is we got blindsided with this, putting the board in a terrible position,” said Stevens.

The board believes State Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney could help the county have insurance by the end of the day.

Chaney’s office sent the following statement to WJTV 12 News.

Hudson Insurance Company gave Humphreys County, Miss. a 60-day notice of non-renewal in June of 2023. Hudson will continue operating in some other parts of the state. They are non-renewing in Humphreys County because of adverse loss history. The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) has been assisting and will continue to assist county officials with this issue. MID expects the county to get coverage through another carrier in the near future – possibly as early as this evening. Mike Chaney, Mississippi Insurance Commissioner