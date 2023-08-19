JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The grounds of the Mississippi State Capitol turned into a bookstore for the annual Mississippi Book Festival on Saturday, August 19.

For many, books are more than just words on a page. They are a body of art, labor and love put together for people to enjoy.

“Everything that I’ve written is a little bit of me because, of course, every author understands that you kind of cut yourself a little bit, and you bleed all over the place all over the page. But it’s, it’s a lot of yourself in there, and it’s so nice to see the book in print, and it’s so nice to, you know, see the completed product. And it’s great to see people enjoying my work,” said J.J. Sherman, an author.

Turning the page to a new book can be an adrenaline rush. Readers can learn new information or discover what’s next in the plot line. Attendees of the book festival said being able to interact with authors and find out what inspired them was a cool experience.

There was something for everyone, with topics ranging from crime to romance to fiction to poetry. For many, it’s one of their favorite annual events in Jackson.

“It’s been fun. I came out here with my niece and one of my best friends, and it’s been a nice time. It’s nice to see Jackson having something that is educational. It’s a fun community, and it’s been a great time,” said DeJa Evans, who attended the book festival on Saturday.

The Mississippi Book Festival will be followed by the Phillis Wheatley Poetry Festival on November 1-4, 2023, at Jackson State University (JSU).