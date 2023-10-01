JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of Jackson’s major fall festivals was held on Saturday, September 30.

Hundreds of people came out for WellsFest at Jamie Fowler Boyll Park. The free event was hosted by Wells Methodist Church as a way to connect with the community and give back.

People picnicked in the park while listening to live music. Vendors were also there to sell their goods.

This year’s WellsFest benefited Operation Shoestring and will help with the organization’s afterschool and summer programs.