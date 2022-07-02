RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The 9th Annual Dash ‘N Splash 5K and Fun Ru was held at Ole Trace Park on Saturday, July 2.

The event featured a 5K walk and run, a Fun Run for kids, water balloons and inflatable attractions.

The first 300 people to register also got a free t-shirt.

The event was for a good cause, helping support the Brain Injury Association of Mississippi and the United Spinal Association Mississippi Chapter.

“It’s important for us to spread awareness about brain and spinal cord injuries. If you haven’t had a brain injury or have a family member or close friend with one, you really don’t know anything about it. We constantly try to get awareness in the top five states per capita with the number of people with brain injuries. A lot of people don’t know that,” said Brain Injury Association of Mississippi Executive Director Lee Moss.

“To get awareness out and to keep sharing is so important because a lot of people don’t even know,” said runner Susan Cleland.

Organizers said this year’s run was the biggest yet, with 400 registered participants.