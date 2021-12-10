Hundreds of graduates take part in Jackson State’s 2021 Fall Commencement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of students graduated from Jackson State University (JSU) on Friday, December 10, 2021. Nearly 800 students earned either their bachelors, masters or doctorate degrees from JSU.

“Today meant a lot to me. I lost my brother back in 2018. This is my first graduation that he missed, so I did this for him and all my loved ones,” said Victoria Jordan, a graduate.

“I’ve been through a lot with Jackson State. When I say I almost dropped out, left, I been through a lot. It was a big accomplishment just graduating college period and seeing everybody and being happy,” said Deja Vaughn, a graduate.

The commencement ceremony featured JSU alumna Dr. Kristen Broady as the keynote speaker.

“This commencement represents an open door, a new opportunity which no one can take away from you. So I ask you graduates, are you ready to leave your current situation and accept the opportunities that are to come?” she questioned.

The graduates said they look forward to what the future holds.