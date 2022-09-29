JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- On the cusp of Self-Care Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness months, the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation (JMMF), Humana and Oak Street Health is teaming up to host the Senior Tailgate. The theme of this year’s event is Jeans and Jerseys.

Seniors and attendees are encouraged to represent their favorite sports team from high school, college/university or professional level.

This family-friendly event will feature health and wellness activities, games, food, prizes, line dancing, a fashion show, and special guest performances from organizations in Jackson Public Schools. The Senior Tailgate event is free to the public.

The Senior Tailgate will take place on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 located at the Jackson Medical Mall located at 350 W. Woodrow Wilson Avenue, Jackson, MS 39213.