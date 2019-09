Over 100 people ran to fight hunger Tuesday in North Jackson, on Global Running Day.

Lululemon hosted the event for Caring Mississippi’s Eat and Run, while Fleet Feet Jackson donated $10 for any person that runs two laps during the day and then runs The Big Run at Township at 6 pm.

People ran every hour, on the hour, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There was a 1.5-mile option and a 5k option, with food, drinks, music and fun all day.

Click here to donate and for more information.