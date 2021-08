MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Heavy winds and rain are beginning to increase throughout McComb.

Currently tropical storm wind gusts have reached 40 miles per hour and that wind field is expected to expand across Central Mississippi overnight.

Winds have even knocked down a McComb gas station’s pump number and stop signs can be seen shaking from the strong winds.

10:30 PM – Officially 40mph tropical storm wind gusts now in McComb and that wind field will expand across Central Mississippi overnight. We are wall to wall now on @WJTV: https://t.co/U3FkGLiz7C @blake_levine #MSwx pic.twitter.com/7JUtFKcEWJ — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) August 30, 2021

