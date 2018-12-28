Husband charged with wife's murder in Vicksburg Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Paul Steward [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kacey Miles [ + - ] Video

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) - Vicksburg police say the husband of Kacey Miles confessed to murdering her.

Fifty-one-year-old Paul Steward appeared in court Friday morning before Judge Allen Derivaux. He is charged with murder and was given a $750,000 bond.

Miles was first reported missing Christmas Day when she did not show up at family gatherings. According to Sgt. Curtis Judge, investigators began to question family and friends who said the couple had been having marital problems.

When questioned, Steward confessed and told police where Miles body could be found.

VPD located the body in a wooded area off Funchess Road on land owned by Steward's family.

Steward has been in custody since the 26th and remains in custody in the Warren County jail.