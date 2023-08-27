MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The husband of Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler has died. He was 74.

According to his obituary, Jim Butler died on Friday, August 25 at his residence in Madison.

Butler was a graduate of Madison-Ridgeland High School and Mississippi State University (MSU). He served his country in both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army Reserves.

Butler is survived by his wife and two sons.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler and the family and friends of Jim Butler. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who loved him during this difficult time as they celebrate his life and mourn his loss,” the City of Madison posted on its Facebook page.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church Madison on Tuesday, August 29 at 3:00 p.m. The family will have a private graveside gathering following the service.