MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police are investigating after a Louisiana man allegedly shot his wife and then himself.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at the Hampton Inn in McComb.

Police identified the husband and wife as 25-year-old Danny Prenell, Jr., and 27-year-old Gabrielle Prenell. According to investigators, Danny shot his wife two times and shot himself once.

They were both airlifted from Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Their conditions are unknown as of Thursday morning.