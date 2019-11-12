Hyde-Smith accepting internship applications

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Senator Hyde-Smith is offering internship opportunities in both her D.C. and state offices.

An eight-week summer session is offered in Washington, D.C., in addition to spring and fall semester-long internships. Intern opportunities in Senator Hyde-Smith’s state offices vary depending on location.

All intern candidates are required to fill out the intern application provided below. In addition, all applicants must provide a cover letter, resume, and three letters of recommendation.

Applications are now being accepted for spring semester and summer intern positions. The application deadline is Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Click here for the internship application.