RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the “Back the Basics” donation drive for county students.

Hygiene products like toothbrushes, body wash, shampoo, conditioner and feminine hygiene products are needed.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Rankin County Tax Collector – 211 East Government, Suite B in Brandon

Mississippi Machinery – 838 North Church Street in Florence

Rankin County Farm Bureau – 104 Louis Wilson Drive in Brandon

TempStaff – 2282 Lakeland Drive in Jackson

The donation drive will end on Friday, April 1.