JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that a closure will affect Interstate 20 and Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, July 29.

MDOT officials said all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and Interstate 55 southbound at State Street will close that night, starting at 8:00 p.m. Crews will be repairing a roadway dip.

Officials expect the closure to last 48 hours. Local drivers are asked to take another route.

