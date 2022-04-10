JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that crews reopened Interstate 20 westbound and Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson on Sunday, April 10.

Officials said the interstate was reopened a day sooner than expected. The closure began on Friday, April 8 so crews could perform an emergency repair to a dip that formed in the roadway.

After removing the saturated soil underneath the interstate, crews replaced it with crushed stone, leveling up the roadbed for smoother and safer driving.

The closure was initially expected to last 72 hours.