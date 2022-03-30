JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced crews will close all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson on April 8, 2022.

Officials said crews will perform an emergency repair on a roadway failure, which resulted in a severe dip in the interstate.

Crews will close I-20 westbound and I-55 southbound at State Street at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8. The closure is expected to last 72 hours. I-20 westbound and I-55 southbound run concurrently at the closure location.

MDOT officials expect the closure to have a major impact on traffic. During the closure, I-20 westbound and I-55 southbound traffic will be directed to I-55 northbound and Interstate 220 southbound to detour around the closure. Local drivers should consider an alternate route on local roads during the closure timeframe.

Courtesy: MDOT

“We understand closing an interstate in the Jackson-metro area is going to be a major inconvenience for the public, which is why motorists should begin planning their alternate routes now,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “We regret the temporary inconvenience the closure will cause, but the repair is necessary to keep the I-20 westbound/I-55 southbound corridor safe and passable in Jackson.”

According to MDOT officials, the repairs are necessary to address what crews believe is a ruptured pipe that has heavily saturated the soil underneath the roadway. The pipe is located approximately 35 feet below the road surface.

Crews have been able to keep the roadway safe and passable by placing a foam material under the roadbed to raise the slab along the affected area. However, the roadway dipped again due to the saturated soil.

During the closure, contractors will be drilling in several areas to determine the cause and support recommendations on the permanent repair that will take place at a later date.

“This stretch of interstate sees over 100,000 vehicles on a daily basis and is one of the most heavily traveled corridors in the state,” said White. “Although this is a temporary inconvenience, it is necessary to keep the roadway safe and open until a permanent repair plan is in place.”