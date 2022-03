VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, March 28, roadwork on Interstate 20 near the Clay Street exit was moved from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes.

The Vicksburg Post reported the lane closure is part of ongoing work to repair a bridge crossing Old Highway 27.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the switch and the roadway being reduced to one lane caused heavy traffic for those traveling through the city.