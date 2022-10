HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An exit on Interstate 220 in Hinds County will close for a week starting on Monday, October 24.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the southbound exit ramp to U.S. Highway 80 west (Exit 1B) will be closed from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24 to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October 31.

They said crews will be working on a slide repair. Drivers are asked to take a different route and be aware of roadside crews.