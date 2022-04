PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Interstate 55 in Pike County will be closed on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The closure will be on I-55 just south of Delaware Avenue at the Park Drive Extension (between exit 15 and exit 17). Leaders said the closure will start at 10:00 a.m. and will last for about 30 minutes.

Entergy crews will replace and upgrade powerlines during the closure. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.