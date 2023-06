JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a temporary exit ramp closure on Interstate 55 in Hinds County.

The I-55 northbound exit ramp to Wynndale Road (Exit 81) will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily from Tuesday, June 20 through Friday, June 30.

MDOT officials said the closure is for slide repair. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route during operating hours.