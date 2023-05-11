JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the death investigation of Rasheem Carter continues, his family’s attorney said what’s believed to be a fourth set of his remains were recently discovered.

The 25-year-old’s case is still under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) after his skeletal remains were found in Smith County last year.

Attorney Ben Crump described the case as a modern day lynching. Carter’s family suspects foul play in the case because his mother received a text from Carter that stated he feared for his life.

“I don’t sleep much. I really don’t. I’m always thinking about what transpired with my son and to what degree it transpired. And another thing is, you know, as a mother, you know, the situation is it’s challenging to even cope. You know, I can’t even begin to cope because I don’t have no direction,” said Tiffany Carter, Rasheem Carter’s mother.

You Are the Power is a nonprofit organization that’s offering a $50,000 reward that can lead to an arrest in the case.