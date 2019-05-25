“I hope you don’t get rest at night” woman says to murderer still on the loose

More details are emerging surrounding the deadly shooting on Beach Street.

The family of Octavius Miller said he was was shot and killed early Thursday morning and they recently held a candlelight vigil, releasing balloons in his memory.

Miller’s loved ones had strong words for the person or people responsible for his murder.

“Whoever got inside his car with him, they shot him multiple times and it’s just a shame how close he was to home,” a woman said of Miller, to WJTV.

“He was trying to make it home,” she added. “And for those individuals or whoever did that, I hope they don’t get no rest at night. I hope this haunt them until they turn themselves in.”

There is still no word from police on any suspects or a motive.

