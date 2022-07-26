JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a U.S. Postal Service employee, who was killed in Jackson last week, are mourning the loss of their loved one.

Family members of 32-year-old Brad Pennington said he was a hardworking man and was dedicated to his wife and young son. They said they’re still in disbelief over what happened.

“I just couldn’t believe it was really happening. Devastation. Heartbroken. Still, still it doesn’t seem real,” said Belinda Sollie and Agenla Sills, the aunts of Pennington’s wife.

Pennington was killed on Thursday, July 20 after the suspect in a Pearl police chase crashed into his USPS vehicle.

His family said Pennington was a kind, compassionate person who always had a kind word for others, especially on his mail route.

He worked as a mail carrier in the South Jackson area since 2015, and he developed a friendship with many on his route.

“We were talking about how he would, they would take his lunch into their house and heat it up in their microwave and bring it back to him while he was on his route,” the aunts said.

Pennington was married to his high school sweetheart, Jordan. They have a three-year-old son, Westin. His family said Pennington adored his son.

“He’s asking about daddy, and when he’s coming home. And he’ll be told that he, you know, he’s in heaven with Jesus now. But he continues to ask over and over.”

Pennington’s loved ones said they want to make sure his wife and child are taken care of.

“We just want to be there for Jordan and do what we can to help her navigate this road that she didn’t expect.”

A GoFundMe has been set up in Pennington’s honor to help pay for his son’s education.