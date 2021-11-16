‘I pray God gets them’: Byram jewelry store manager hopes police catch burglars

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A jewelry store manager spoke to WJTV 12 News after her store was broken into on Sunday, November 14.

“These people have taken my confidence, but I pray God gets them,” said Shirley McMullen, the manager of Platinum Jewelers in Byram.

She said she lost her confidence in people after the smash-and-grab. Security cameras captured the moment two men broke into the store. They caused nearly $20,000 worth of damage.

Byram Mayor Richard White said the incident was devastating, but he has confidence that police will find the two suspects.

“It’s sad for something like this to happen, and I’d even go as far to say it’s the worst thing that’s happened all year long, but our police responded within two minutes,” said White. “This won’t be tolerated.”

McMullen said she’s thankful that things were not worse and hopes whoever committed the crime will be held responsible.

“Thank God neither one of us were hurt, and I pray what goes around comes around, and I pray for God to get them,” she said.

If you know who the suspects are, contact Byram police at 601-372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).