JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the City of Jackson agreeing to a 12-month emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal, trash pickup resumed on Wednesday, April 19.

Residents, who have gone a few weeks without trash pickup, said they’re grateful that their trash is being picked up again. Crews with Richard’s Disposal worked to remove garbage bags and load trash into their trucks.

“I thank God they’re back. I know it’s not the mayor’s fault, but thank God to the people in Jackson, Mississippi, and to the good, good job Richard’s has done for us. And thank God they’re back, and I hope and pray they stay,” said Patsy Robinson, who lives in Jackson.

Richard’s Disposal filed a lawsuit against the City of Jackson after the City Council chose not to enter into a six-year contract with the company. As of Wednesday, April 19, the lawsuit has not been dropped.