JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -As Jackson heads into its third week with no garbage pick-up, Jacksonians are growing tired of the mounting trash.

Trash is beginning to pile up along streets, parking lots and in dumpsters. Garbage has also been strown out along Longino and Capitol streets, causing neighbors to worry about both their health and illegal dumping.

A special hearing will be held Monday to determine if the city council can move forward in recommending a new garbage vendor without the mayor. But Jacksonians say they need a solution immediately.

“It’s horrible and it’s getting worse and worse. The smell is starting to come out. I’m just concerned for the elderly people in my neighborhood, the single people. I’m having to take my garbage to different places. Where I go is overloaded,” said Ernest Smith, President of the Virden Addition Neighborhood Association.

“My concern and worry is that it’s not going to be healthy. It’s going to tear Jackson up. Then, it’s going to get uglier because the more trash that piles up, the more flies and the more people will be throwing trash in different places. It’s going to get ugly,” said Terrance Berry, who lives in Jackson.

“It’s gotten really bad. Right now, what I’m seeing is almost like we’re living in a third world country. I think that we also need to have an emergency vote where we vote everybody out of there that’s not being concerned about the citizens. I think that we should be able to have an election to vote who we want to be in there who can serve us better than what we have in place right now. I think it’s disgusting,” said Terrance Burns, who lives in Jackson.

The City of Jackson will hold a trash drop-off site at the Metrocenter Mall from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

City officials said they will no longer accept flatbeds or dump trucks carrying trash.