JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman said she’s devastated after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Madison County.

The Madison County coroner said 34-year-old Tiara Scott died in the shooting. Authorities identified the suspect as 24-year-old Ladarrius Johnson.

According to investigators, the shooting happened during a domestic dispute on August 22 near Oakfield Boulevard.

“I was in disbelief. And then I heard it from my older daughter and didn’t have to call my baby to tell her, you know, that her friend is gone. It was just it was horrific. It was a phone call I know a parent don’t want to get because I wouldn’t want to give it. And it hurts me as if I was the parent of her,” said Bonnie Owens, a family friend of Scott.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, according to officials.

“I knew her cousin, the young man that was injured, and one is still in the hospital. Him, Tiara, and my daughter, they used to hang out together. And, you know, it hurt me because their family still don’t know what’s going on with him,” said Owens.

She said Scott was a loving person who will be truly missed.

Authorities said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.