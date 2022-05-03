CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The “Erase the Trace” ride will take place along the Natchez Trace for a period of five days. Figure skating icon Scott Hamilton will sit atop a bike and cycle 444 miles in the Erase the Trace, a five-day ride along the Natchez Trace Parkway.

The fundraiser goal is to raise $1.5 million for a grant dedicated to cancer research to treat glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

“They haven’t been able to erase or get rid of the cancer cells around the tumor itself. It’s reoccurrence after reoccurrence, so we’re here to try to treat glioblastoma, known as brain cancer differently, better. So that way, we can finally erase the trace,” said Hamilton, who is also a cancer survivor.

The ride is set to pass through three states including Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

According to Hamilton, the bikers will leave the Clinton Visitors Center Wednesday, May 4 at 7:00 a.m. to continue their journey. This is the second year for the event.