RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Police Department is searching for 21-year-old Icesarion Barnes. He faces an armed robbery charge.

According to RPD, the robbery happened at a local hotel in Ridgeland. Barnes and two other suspects allegedly robbed multiple victims of their property during a party.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The two other defendants have already been identified and arrested.

Barnes is believed to be a transient. His last known address was in Terry, MS.