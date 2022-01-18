Ignite the Night to bring the Big Apple to Mississippi Children’s Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children Museum (MCM) officials will bring the Big Apple to the museum in their biggest fundraising event, “Ignite the Night: New York State of Mind.”

The event will take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the museum in Jackson.

Adults are invited to take over the museum dressed in the most Cosmopolitan of New York City style. Entertainment will be provided by NYC styled street performers and musicians. A silent auction will also take place.

According to organizers, proceeds from the event provide critical funding for the museum’s operations, including meeting ongoing exhibit and program needs.

Tickets can be purchased online.

