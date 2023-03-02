JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are a lot of unanswered questions as the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) called a special meeting on Thursday, March 2. The meeting went into a recess a short while later.

IHL board members called a special meeting to discuss a Jackson State University personnel matter.

The IHL frequently deals with matters relating to presidents of colleges and universities in the state.

The meeting was held at 11:00 a.m. briefly before members went into an executive session. The session lasted about an hour.

Board members agreed to reconvene with the meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.