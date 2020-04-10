IHL Board of Trustees to meet Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning are set to hold a meeting on Friday, April 10, 2020, beginning at 10:00 am. The board will discuss university issues related to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

To continue social distancing, the meeting will be held via teleconference.

The public and media may attend the meeting in the IHL Board Room, located in the Universities Center, 3825 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, Miss. 39211, but will be limited to 10 people in the room.