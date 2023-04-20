CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) named an interim president for Alcorn State University (ASU).

According to the IHL, Dr. Ontario S. Wooden, who currently serves as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, will be the interim president.

Wooden replaces Dr. Felecia Nave, who has served as the 20th president of ASU since 2019.

Trustee Tom Duff, President of the Board of Trustees said, “The Board wishes Dr. Nave well as she pursues new opportunities.”

Wooden began his tenure as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs in 2020.

“We appreciate Dr. Wooden’s willingness to take on the role of interim president,” said Trustee Duff. “He has a keen understanding of the challenges in higher education and we are confident he is well-prepared to lead Alcorn State University at this time.”

Prior to joining Alcorn State University, Wooden served as associate vice chancellor for Student Success and Academic Outreach at North Carolina Central University (NCCU).

He earned a master’s and a doctorate in higher education from Indiana University Bloomington. He earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Albany State University.