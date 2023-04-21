JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) appointed the members of the search committee for the Jackson State University (JSU) President Search.

The trustees who will serve on the JSU Board Search Committee include:

Dr. Steven Cunningham, Chair

Dr. Ormella Cummings

Bruce Martin

Gee Ogletree

Hal Parker

Thomas Hudson resigned as president in early March. Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony is serving as acting president.

The Online Listening Session Survey is now open on the IHL website, www.mississippi.edu, for members of the JSU Community to share the qualities and qualifications they would like to see in the next president of JSU.

The survey will be open until April 26, 2023.