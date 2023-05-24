JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) selected a firm to assist in the search for Jackson State’s next president.

The IHL selected Academic Search to assist the board at its meeting on May 18, 2023.

“The Academic Search team brings a deep understanding of the higher education landscape and extensive experience in recruiting executive leadership to this national search,” said Trustee Dr. Steven Cunningham, Board Search Committee Chair. “We look forward to working with them on the national search for the 13th President of Jackson State University.”

Academic Search is based in Washington, D.C.

JSU’s former president, Thomas Hudson, resigned in March 2023. IHL officials named Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony as temporary acting president.